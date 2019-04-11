SBI Recruitment 2019 for 2000 available vacancies has already begun and candidates are registering themselves with the online application process. The last date to register yourself for the selection process is April 24, 2019, and after that, no applications will be attended. The recruitment drive will end up hiring 2000 people on the vacant posts. The candidates can directly on the official website to apply and follow the procedure that is prescribed.

SBI Recruitment 2019 for 2000 available vacancies has already started and people are registering themselves with the online application process. The registration procedure started from April 2. 2019 on the official website of State Bank Of India. The candidates who are willing to connect themselves with SBI in the future should not waste a minute and immediately apply for the position. The candidates must keep in mind that the vacancy available is for the position of Probationary Officer and candidates can apply before April 24, 2019.

The last date to register yourself for the selection process is April 24, 2019, and after that, no applications will be attended. The recruitment drive will end up hiring 2000 people on the vacant posts. The candidates can directly on the official website to apply and follow the procedure that is prescribed. The registration will only be complete after the candidate submits the fee and it is deposited in the Bank through online mode. The last date for the submission of fees is 22 April 2019.

Talking about the entrance examination, SBI has scheduled the preliminary exam to be held on 8, 9, 15 and 16 June 2019. The authorities will also release the admit card for the candidates soon on the official website. The admit card release date is scheduled for the 3rd week of May 2019.

The candidates who are applying for the position should keep in mind the eligibility criteria for the vacant positions. PO 2019 Recruitment for the Probationary Officers (PO) has their eligibility rules set and are available on the official website too.

Here are some of the most important dates for the SBI Recruitment 2019! Take a look:

1. Starting date of submission of online application: 2 April 2019

2. Last date for submission of online application: 22 April 2019

3. Dates for Payment of Application Fee: From April 2 to April 22, 2019

4. The date for download of Admit cards for online Preliminary Examination: 3rd week of May 2019 onwards

5. Date of Preliminary Examination: 8, 9, 15 and 16 June 2019

6. Date of result declaration of Examination: 1st week of July 2019

7. Release of admit card for Online Main Examination: 20 July 2019

8. Date of result declaration for Main Examination: 3rd week of August 2019

9. Release of admit cards for Group Exercises & Interview: 4th week of August 2019

10. Date of Group Exercises & Interview: September 2019

11. Date of announcement of Final Result: 2nd week of October 2019

