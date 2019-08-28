SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India(SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Bank Medical Officer posts. The candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in to fill the application form.
SBI recruitment 2019: Important date
Last date to fill the application form: September 19, 2019
SBI recruitment 2019: Vacancies
Bank Medical Officer(BMO)- 56 vacancies available
SBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
Age: Candidate’s age should be under 35 years. Age relaxation is available for the reserved category.
Education: Candidate should have completed MBBS from any recognized University or College approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). There should be a minimum of 5 years of experience required as a general practitioner (internship will not be counted for eligibility).
For the candidates who hold a post-graduate degree, a minimum of three years of experience as a general practitioner is required.
SBI recruitment 2019: Required documents for uploading in the form
Brief Resume
ID Proof
Proof of Date of Birth
Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets or Degree Certificate
Proof of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council
Experience certificates
*All the documents should be uploaded in the form of PDF
SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection process
The selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interview.
SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the career link available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the link, says recruitment of Bank Medical Officer
Step 4: A new tab will open
Step 5: Click on the link, New registration
Step 6: Fill all the required details and documents
SBI Recruitment 2019: Direct link
Candidates can click here for the direct link.