SBI recruitment 2019: 56 vacancies are available for Bank Medical Officer in State Bank of India, check details like how to apply, important date, eligibility criteria, required documents, selection process here.

SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India(SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment of Bank Medical Officer posts. The candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in to fill the application form.

SBI recruitment 2019: Important date

Last date to fill the application form: September 19, 2019

SBI recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Bank Medical Officer(BMO)- 56 vacancies available

SBI recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidate’s age should be under 35 years. Age relaxation is available for the reserved category.

Education: Candidate should have completed MBBS from any recognized University or College approved by the Medical Council of India (MCI). There should be a minimum of 5 years of experience required as a general practitioner (internship will not be counted for eligibility).

For the candidates who hold a post-graduate degree, a minimum of three years of experience as a general practitioner is required.

SBI recruitment 2019: Required documents for uploading in the form

Brief Resume

ID Proof

Proof of Date of Birth

Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets or Degree Certificate

Proof of registration with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or National Medical Commission (NMC) or State Medical Council

Experience certificates

*All the documents should be uploaded in the form of PDF

SBI Recruitment 2019: Selection process

The selection will be based on shortlisting and personal interview.

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the career link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link, says recruitment of Bank Medical Officer

Step 4: A new tab will open

Step 5: Click on the link, New registration

Step 6: Fill all the required details and documents

SBI Recruitment 2019: Direct link

Candidates can click here for the direct link.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App