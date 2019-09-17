SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has released a job notification for the candidates of three states of the country. The SBI will be filling 700 vacancies of Apprentice posts. The submission of online application has started from today.

SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India (SBI) will be filling hundreds of vacancies in its various departments through a recruitment drive. The back has released the notification notifying the 700 vacancies of Apprentice posts. These posts will be recruited under the Apprentice Act of 1961.

For the same, the online application process began today, September 17 till October 6, 2019. Candidates have been advised to apply for the said posts withing the mentioned period. After the deadline ends, no candidate will be allowed to apply.

SBI Recruitment 2019 Important Dates:

Online application opening date: September 17, 2019 Deadline for application submission: October 6, 2019 Exam (tentative) date: October 23, 2019 SBI Recruitment 2019 Admit Card date: October 15, 2019

SBI Recruitment 2019 Vacancy Details:

Among the 700 vacancies, 150 posts will be for Punjab, 150 for Haryana and 150 for Himachal Pradesh.

SBI Recruitment 2019 Eligibility:

Candidates should posse the degree from a recognized university. The degree should be in any discipline. The minimum age for the candidates has been set for 20 years and a maximum of 28. There will be a relaxation for reserved categories according to the government norms.

SBI Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Selection Process:

Candidates will have to undergo a written test followed by an interview. Candidates qualifying the written test will be called for an interview. The test will be having questions from general awareness, general English, aptitude, reasoning etc. The question paper will be having questions in English and Hindi. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking.

Candidates can apply for the Apprentice posts only through online mode. They need to take a printout of the final submitted copy for future correspondence. Meanwhile, the selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 8000 for a month.

Earlier, the SBI had released the recruitment notification for filling of 477 vacancies of Special Cadre Officer posts. The online application process will end on September 25, 2010. The online test (tentative) will be conducted on October 20, 2019.

