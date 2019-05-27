As per reports, a total of 579 vacancies for 10 different positions to be recruited on contractual basis. Interested individuals can start applying right away at SBI official website @sbi.co.in and the last date to apply is June 12, 2019.

State Bank of India is hiring for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer under the Wealth Management Business Unit. The last date for the online application is June 12, 2019. The online application process has been started on May 23, 2019. As per reports, a total of 579 vacancies for 10 different positions to be recruited on contractual basis. Interested individuals can start applying right away at SBI official website @sbi.co.in and the last date to apply is June 12, 2019.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @sbi.co.in

2. Click on the careers section on the home page

3. Under the recruitment of SCO at SBI under wealth management business unit, click on apply online

4. Click on the direct link to apply online

5. Register and then complete the application process

6. Make the exam fee payment and submit the application

7. Download and take the printout for future reference

The last date for printing applications is June 19, 2019. Candidates must note that exam fees must be paid before the last date for the application to be accepted. Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750 for General/EWS/OBC candidates and Rs 125 for SC/ ST/ PWD.

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Candidates will be shortlisted after they will be selected for completing the first test as per bank parameters. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Candidates have been asked to go through the ban norms before filling the application form. Candidates can apply for more than one post as per rules. Candidates have to upload the required documents failing which their application will not be considered for future process.

