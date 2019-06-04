State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applicants to apply for the 644 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the posts before June 12. The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview of candidates. The candidates need to apply online from the official website.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. The post is based on both regular and contractual. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply the posts via mentioned below format. Candidates can apply for the posts of special cadre office before June 12, 2019. The candidates can apply online on the official website for the 644 vacancies of the SBI @sbi.co.in.

How to apply for the post:

Candidates can apply for the posts online on or before June 12, 2019. The candidates need to apply online through the official website. The eligible candidates need to register online on the SBI portal for the post of Special Cadre Recruitment 2019. The candidates need to pay Rs 750.

The bank has notified that the number of vacancies which are around 644 in number for the various officers including Head, Central Research Team, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support, Risk & Compliance Officer, Bank Medical Officer, Manager Analyst and Advisor for Fraud Management at Specialist Officer Cadre can be fulfilled by the end of this month.

Total Number of Posts – 644

Relationship Manager (e-Wealth/NRI) – 486

Relationship Manager (Team Lead) – 20

Customer Relationship Executive – 66

Central Operation Team Support – 3

Head (Product, Investment & Research) – 1

Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst) – 1

Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone) – 1

Risk & Compliance Officer – 1

Bank Medical Officer (BMO-II) – 24 Posts

Manager Analyst – 5 Posts

Advisor for Fraud Management – 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should have graduation from a recognised university with a minimum of 3 years experience as a relationship manager in wealth management. For some posts, the eligibility should be graduate.

For the Central Operation posts, candidates should have PG degree in Economics with a minimum of 5 years experience in fixed income research in wealth management.

For some vacancies, the candidate should have minimum 12 years experience in financial services, financial product development.

