SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has released over 65 vacancies for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. All the interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official SBI Career website i.e. sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a list of applications for recruitment of 65 posts of Specialist Cadre Officer. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI career. Interested ones can apply for the posts by following the prescribed below format on or before June 12, 2019. Given below is the list of dates, SBI vacancy details, eligibility criteria for Specialist Cadre Officer posts including education qualification, age limit and other important information:

Important date to note:

Starting date of submitting the application online: May 21, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: June 12, 2019

Important SBI Vacancy Details:

Specialist Cadre Officer: 65 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bank Medical Officer:

MBBS from any recognised University or College approved by Medical Council of India.

Manager Analyst:

Chartered Accountant (CA) or MBA(Finance) / Equivalent or PGDM (Finance) / Equivalent.

Age Limit for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts:

Bank Medical Officer: 35 years

Manager Analyst: 27 to 35 years

Advisor for Fraud Management: Below 63 years

Selection process of Specialist Cadre Officer post:

Each and every candidate who applied for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer will be selected on the basis of being shortlisted by the senior which will also include interview process.

Steps to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer:

The interested candidate is advised to visit the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) career. Click to the link that reads Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Fill the application form including name, phone number, email address. Submit the mentioned above credentials. Make sure you download the application for future reference.

