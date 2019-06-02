SBI Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in/careers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released applications for candidates willing to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. All the aspirants are advised to fill the entire application form and make all the payments on or before June 21, 2019.

SBI Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in/careers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applicants to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer. All the eligible and interested candidates can apply the posts via mentioned below format. All the aspirants who are willing to apply for the same are advised to fill the entire application form and make all the payments on or before June 12, 2019.

Important dates to note in order to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019:

Starting date of online application: May 21, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: June 21, 2019

State Bank of India Vacancy details for the post of SBI Recruitment 2019:

Specialist Cadre Officer: 65 Posts

Candidates applying for the Specialist Cadre Officer Posts must note the eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Bank Medical Officer: MBBS from any recognised University or College approved by Medical Council of India.



MBBS from any recognised University or College approved by Medical Council of India. Manager Analyst: Chartered Accountant (CA)/ MBA (Finance) or Equivalent or PGDM (Finance) or Equivalent.

Age Limit for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts:

Bank Medical Officer: 35 years

Manager Analyst: 27 to 35 years

Advisor for Fraud Management: Below 63 years

Selection Process for Specialist Cadre Officer Posts:

The selection process for candidates who applied for the post will be based on shortlisting and interview.

How to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer under SBI Recruitment 2019:

Interested candidates can apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts via online method on or before June 12, 2019. Also, make sure you go through the official notification in order to note important details.

