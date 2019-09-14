SBI jobs 2019: Under the SBI jobs 2019 recruitment drive, the State Bank of India (SBI) is looking for candidates for 56 posts for the SBI Medical Officer posts. Candidates can apply for SBI jobs 2019 @ sbi.co.in before September 17. The selected candidates for SBI jobs 2019 will get Rs 45,000 per month for SBI Medical Officer jobs.

SBI Recruitment 2019/ SBI jobs 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited job applications for 56 SBI Bank Medical Officer posts. The interested candidates can apply for SBI jobs 2019 through banks official website @ sbi.co.in. The State Bank of India is the largest banking networks with hundreds of branches across the country. Notably, the SBI is offering a handsome salary which is around Rs 45, 000 per month. The candidates who are looking forward to work with the SBI can apply online @ sbi.co.in.

The recruitment process for the SBI Bank Medical Officer Recruitment 2019 has already started and the last date to apply for September 19, 2019. The candidates who are looking forward to apply for the SBI Bank Medical Officers post can follow the simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the State Bank of India (SBI) official website @ sbi.co.in.

In the career section, click on the link for SBI Bank Medical Officer jobs.

Enter the details required.

Submit the examination fees online.

Take a print of your registration details.

According to the reports, the selected candidates will get a fat pay scale for which is in-between Rs 31, 705 to 45950 plus other allowances will be added to the basic pay scale as per SBIOSR + Nonpracticing allowance.

Eligibility criteria for SBI jobs 2019:

The candidates who are willing to apply for the SBI Bank Medical Officer jobs should hold the MBBS degree from any recognized University or College registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Selection process for the selections SBI Bank Medical Officer:

The candidates will be shortlisted and then hired on the basis of shortlisting and interview rounds.

