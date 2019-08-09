SBI Recruitment 2019: The online application process for the recruitment to 77 Specialist Cadre Officer SCO, DGM posts is going to close soon. Interested candidates are advised to submit their applications through sbi.co.in/careers by August 12, 2019.

SBI Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI is all set to close the application process for the recruitment to Specialist Cadre Officer or SCO, and DGM posts through the official website – sbi.co.in/careers soon. According to reports, there are 77 vacancies against the mentioned posts. All those who are interested and eligible can submit their applications through the SBI career portal before the closure of the application process. The last date for submission of the SBI Recruitment online application has been scheduled for August 12, 2019.

SBi had released a notification announcing the vacant positions in the organization and candidates are required to go through the official notification before applying online. They need to check the details such as eligibility criteria, examination date, application procedure and others on the SBI Recruitment Notification 2019.

Moreover, the vacancies of SCO are contractual. Candidates must note that the

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Visit the official website of State Bank of India or SBI – sbi.co.in/careers

Search for the Career option on the homepage and click on it

Now, Under the Latest Announcement option, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Specialist cadre Officers on Contract Basis”

On clicking, the notification link will appear

Now, click on it and go through the notification of SBI Recruitment 2019

Follow the instructions on the page to apply

Here’s the direct link to the SBI Recruitment 2019 Notification

Meanwhile, the bank has also published a notice regarding the issue of fake notification on behalf of the organization by fraudulent authorities. candidates are advised to check the notification and recruitment details of any examination conducted by the State Bank of India only through the official website of SBI or refer to the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar from the Recruitment link in Bank’s website www.sbi.co.in, www.statebankofindia.co.in.

