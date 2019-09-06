SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India is recruiting Special Cadet Officer (SCO), a total of 433 vacancies are available, check the details here and also scroll down for the direct link of online application.

SBI Recruitment 2019: The state bank of India has invited the applications for Specialist Cadre Officer(SCO) posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Stet Bank of India, sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI SCO recruitment 2019 is September 25. As per the schedule, the SBI SCO recruitment 2019 will be held on October 20, 2019(tentative).

SBI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 477 vacancies are available:

Developer 147 Developer 34 System/ Server Administrator 47 Database Administrator 29 Cloud Administrator 15 Network Engineer 14 Tester 4 WAS Administrator 6 Infrastructure Engineer 4 UX Designer 3 IT Risk Manager 61 IT Security Expert 18 Project Manager 14 Application Architect 5 Technical Lead 4 Infrastructure Architect 2 IT Security Expert 15 IT Security Expert 14 IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.) 5 Deputy Manager (cyber Security- Ethical Hacking) 10 Deputy Manager (cyber Security- Threat Hunting) 4 Deputy Manager (Cybersecurity- digital Forensic) 4 Security Analyst 13 Manager (cyber Security- Ethical Hacking) 1 Manager (cyber Security- Digital forensic) 1 Chief Manager ( Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing) 1 Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics) 2 Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation) 2 Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management) 1 Chief Manager (SOC Governance) 1 Chief Manager (Cyber Security- Ethical Hacking) 3 Chief Manager (Cyber Security- Digital Forensic) 1 Chief Manager (Cyber Security- Threat Hunting) 1

SBI Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature.

Step 3: Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once application is filled-in completely, the candidate should submit the same.

Step 4: After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms

SBI Recruitment 2019: Required Documents

Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)

Experience certificates (PDF)

Caste certificate/OBC Certificate/EWS certificate, if applicable (PDF)

PW D certificate, if applicable (PDF)

Brief Resume (PDF)

ID Proof (PDF)

Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)

For details regarding Eligibility criteria and application fees click here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App