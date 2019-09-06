SBI Recruitment 2019: The state bank of India has invited the applications for Specialist Cadre Officer(SCO) posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Stet Bank of India, sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for SBI SCO recruitment 2019 is September 25. As per the schedule, the SBI SCO recruitment 2019 will be held on October 20, 2019(tentative).
SBI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
A total of 477 vacancies are available:
|Developer
|147
|Developer
|34
|System/ Server Administrator
|47
|Database Administrator
|29
|Cloud Administrator
|15
|Network Engineer
|14
|Tester
|4
|WAS Administrator
|6
|Infrastructure Engineer
|4
|UX Designer
|3
|IT Risk Manager
|61
|IT Security Expert
|18
|Project Manager
|14
|Application Architect
|5
|Technical Lead
|4
|Infrastructure Architect
|2
|IT Security Expert
|15
|IT Security Expert
|14
|IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.)
|5
|Deputy Manager (cyber Security- Ethical Hacking)
|10
|Deputy Manager (cyber Security- Threat Hunting)
|4
|Deputy Manager (Cybersecurity- digital Forensic)
|4
|Security Analyst
|13
|Manager (cyber Security- Ethical Hacking)
|1
|Manager (cyber Security- Digital forensic)
|1
|Chief Manager ( Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing)
|1
|Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics)
|2
|Chief Manager (Security Analytics and Automation)
|2
|Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management)
|1
|Chief Manager (SOC Governance)
|1
|Chief Manager (Cyber Security- Ethical Hacking)
|3
|Chief Manager (Cyber Security- Digital Forensic)
|1
|Chief Manager (Cyber Security- Threat Hunting)
|1
SBI Recruitment 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature.
Step 3: Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once application is filled-in completely, the candidate should submit the same.
Step 4: After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms
SBI Recruitment 2019: Required Documents
Educational Certificates: Relevant Mark-Sheets/ Degree Certificate (PDF)
Experience certificates (PDF)
Caste certificate/OBC Certificate/EWS certificate, if applicable (PDF)
PW D certificate, if applicable (PDF)
Brief Resume (PDF)
ID Proof (PDF)
Proof of Date of Birth (PDF)
For details regarding Eligibility criteria and application fees click here