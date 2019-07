SBI Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has notified applicants for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer SCO and Deputy General Manager. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before August 12, 2019, by visiting the official website of the bank, sb.co.in.

A total number of 77 vacancies have been notified for Specialist Cadre Officer SCO and Deputy General Manager DGM Posts.

SBI Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning)

No of Post: 01

Educational qualification: Graduation in any Discipline AND Chartered Accountant (CA)/ MBA (Finance) or equivalent/ PGDM (Finance) or equivalent.

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist)

No of Post: 11 Posts

Educational qualification: BE/B.Tech and MBA (Finance)/CA/CFA Credit Analyst – CA/MBA/PGDM from a recognized university.

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring)

No of Post: 4 Posts

Educational qualification: BE/B.Tech and MBA (Finance)/CA/CFA Credit Analyst – CA/MBA/PGDM from a recognized university.

SME Credit Analyst

No of Post: 10 Posts

Educational qualification: BE/B.Tech and MBA (Finance)/CA/CFA Credit Analyst – CA/MBA/PGDM from a recognized university.

Credit Analyst

No of Post: 50 Posts

Educational qualification: BE/B.Tech and MBA (Finance)/CA/CFA Credit Analyst – CA/MBA/PGDM from a recognized university.

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management)

No of post: 1 Post

Educational qualification: MBA (Finance) or equivalent / Chartered Accountant.

