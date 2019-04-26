SBI recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited for applications for the SBI clerk jobs 2019 for 8653 Junior Associates posts. The candidates who are willing to work with the State bank of India can apply online through the bank’s official website @ sbi.co.in. The SBI has invited the applications for the junior associates in the customer support and sales department. It is a golden opportunity for the aspirants who have been preparing for bank jobs and clerical jobs. The SBI has come up with 1453 more posts as compared to last year’s recruitment drive.

The last date to apply online is May 3, 2019, in the online mode. The candidates who are eligible for the SBI jobs 2019 should apply and meet all conditions set by the SBI should apply, otherwise, their candidature will be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process. The candidates can get all the details about the SBI Clerk 2019 jobs on its official website. The latest SBI notification has the details about the SBI Clerk Salary, SBI Clerk application form 2019 and the process about how to apply for the SBI Clerk jobs.

The candidates are advised to monitor the SBI’s official website or they can follow the NewsX.com for all the latest news and updates about the SBI jobs 2019, SBI exams 2019, SBI admit cards 2019 and other job-related stories and news.

As per the SBI Clerk 2019 Notification, the interested candidates can apply online before May 3, 2019. The registration process can be completed at the official website of the SBI, www.sbi.co.in. The SBI exam is likely to be held in June 2019. Although the date has not been confirmed by the bank yet soon another notification will be released regarding the same. The admit cards will be released a few days before the exam and the tentative date for the main exam is 10th August 2019.

