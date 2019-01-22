SBI recruitment 2019: There are a total of 44 vacancies for the posts of Senior executive Credit Review on a contractual basis, Specialist CAdre Officers in SBI on a contractual basis, Specialist Cadre officer in SBI on regular basis, and Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank Of India on regular and contract basis. Aspirants who are interested can apply via the official website of State Bank of India @ sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2019: State bank of India has released its official notification for 44 vacant posts of senior executive, manager, deputy manager and SCO posts on contractual and regular basis. It is suggested that the candidates who are eligible and are interested for the post should apply via the official website of State Bank Of India at www.sbi.co.in/.

There are a total of 44 vacancies announced by SBI for the post of- Senior executive Credit Review on a contractual basis, Specialist CAdre Officers in SBI on a contractual basis, Specialist Cadre officer in SBI on regular basis, and Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank Of India on regular and contract basis. State Bank of India recently released advertisements for the same on their website. Aspirants can check the official notification by clicking on the link for the same mentioned below:

RECRUITMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE (credit review): CLICK HERE RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS (Contract Basis): CLICK HERE RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS (Regular basis): CLICK HERE RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS (Regular and contract basis): CLICK HERE

The SBI recruitment drive starts today on January 22. 2019 and the application deadline is on February 11, 2019.

Application Fee:

General/ OBC category- Rs 600/- SC/ST/ PWD category- Rs 100/-

Vacancy details:

Senior Executive (Credit Review): 15

Deputy Manager (Is Audit): 11

Manager (UPI & Aggregator): 7

Manager (Smart City Projects): 3

Manager (Transit / State Road Transport Corporation): 3

Deputy Manager (Debit Card Operations): 1

Deputy Manager (Govt. e-Marketing): 1

Manager (Debit Card Marketing): 1

Chief Technology Officer (Contractual, 3 years): 1

Deputy General Manager (E&TA): 1

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More