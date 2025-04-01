SBI Releases Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Links, Steps To Download And Exam Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 on April 1. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can now download their hall tickets from the official SBI website using their Registration Number and Password.
The SBI Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled for April 10 and April 12, 2025. It is mandatory for candidates to carry both their authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter and the Mains call letter, along with a valid photo ID (passport, Aadhaar, PAN card). A self-attested photocopy of the ID must also be submitted at the exam center.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Direct Link
SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes, consisting of 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The subjects covered include:
-
General/Financial Awareness – 50 marks
-
General English – 40 marks
-
Quantitative Aptitude – 50 marks
-
Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 60 marks
Candidates should note that the exam follows a negative marking system, where 1/4th of the marks for each incorrect answer will be deducted.
SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2025
The topics covered in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam include:
Quantitative Aptitude: Simplification, Number Series, Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equations, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Ratios, Averages, Percentages.
English: Reading Comprehension, Synonyms, Antonyms, Para Jumbles, Cloze Test.
General/Financial Awareness: Current Affairs, Static GK, Banking & Financial Terms.
Reasoning Ability: Syllogism, Blood Relations, Inequalities, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Machine Input/Output.
Computer Awareness: Basics of Computers, Networking, DBMS, MS Office, Important Abbreviations.
Steps to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025
Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:
-
Visit the official SBI website sbi.co.in.
-
Click on the Careers section on the homepage.
-
Select the link for SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025.
-
Enter your Registration Number and Password and click Submit.
-
The admit card will appear on the screen.
-
Download and print a copy for future reference.
Items to Carry to the Exam Center
Candidates must bring the following items:
-
SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2025
-
Authenticated Preliminary Exam Call Letter
-
Original and Photocopy of a Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, passport)
-
Recent Passport Size Photograph affixed on the admit card
-
Ballpoint Pen
Items Not Allowed Inside Exam Center
Candidates are prohibited from bringing:
-
Calculators (including those on smartwatches)
-
Mobile phones or any electronic devices
-
Books, notebooks, or written notes
-
Slide rulers or any other unauthorized material
SBI Clerk Recruitment Drive 2025
Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches. The preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, with results announced on March 28, 2025.
What to Do After Downloading the Call Letter?
Candidates must:
-
Affix a recent passport-size photograph on the call letter.
-
Carry a valid photo ID and photocopy.
-
Ensure they meet all requirements to avoid disqualification.
The SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam is a crucial step for aspirants seeking Junior Associate positions in the bank. Candidates should carefully read the exam instructions and prepare accordingly.
ALSO READ: DUSU Launches Rs 99,000 Scholarship For Female Students: Apply Before March 31