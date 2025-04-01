SBI Releases Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Direct Links, Steps To Download And Exam Details

SBI has released the Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025. Eligible candidates can download it from the official website using their registration number and password.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 on April 1. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can now download their hall tickets from the official SBI website using their Registration Number and Password.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam is scheduled for April 10 and April 12, 2025. It is mandatory for candidates to carry both their authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter and the Mains call letter, along with a valid photo ID (passport, Aadhaar, PAN card). A self-attested photocopy of the ID must also be submitted at the exam center.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The exam will be conducted for 2 hours and 40 minutes, consisting of 190 questions carrying a total of 200 marks. The subjects covered include:

General/Financial Awareness – 50 marks

General English – 40 marks

Quantitative Aptitude – 50 marks

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude – 60 marks

Candidates should note that the exam follows a negative marking system, where 1/4th of the marks for each incorrect answer will be deducted.

SBI Clerk Mains Syllabus 2025

The topics covered in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam include:

Quantitative Aptitude: Simplification, Number Series, Data Interpretation, Quadratic Equations, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Ratios, Averages, Percentages.

English: Reading Comprehension, Synonyms, Antonyms, Para Jumbles, Cloze Test.

General/Financial Awareness: Current Affairs, Static GK, Banking & Financial Terms.

Reasoning Ability: Syllogism, Blood Relations, Inequalities, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Machine Input/Output.

Computer Awareness: Basics of Computers, Networking, DBMS, MS Office, Important Abbreviations.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official SBI website sbi.co.in. Click on the Careers section on the homepage. Select the link for SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025. Enter your Registration Number and Password and click Submit. The admit card will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Items to Carry to the Exam Center

Candidates must bring the following items:

SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2025

Authenticated Preliminary Exam Call Letter

Original and Photocopy of a Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN card, passport)

Recent Passport Size Photograph affixed on the admit card

Ballpoint Pen

Items Not Allowed Inside Exam Center

Candidates are prohibited from bringing:

Calculators (including those on smartwatches)

Mobile phones or any electronic devices

Books, notebooks, or written notes

Slide rulers or any other unauthorized material

SBI Clerk Recruitment Drive 2025

Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across various branches. The preliminary exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, with results announced on March 28, 2025.

What to Do After Downloading the Call Letter?

Candidates must:

Affix a recent passport-size photograph on the call letter.

Carry a valid photo ID and photocopy.

Ensure they meet all requirements to avoid disqualification.

The SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam is a crucial step for aspirants seeking Junior Associate positions in the bank. Candidates should carefully read the exam instructions and prepare accordingly.

