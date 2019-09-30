SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019: The SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019 application process is going to end today. Check details.

SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019: Application process to end today, know how to apply @ sbi.co.in

SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019: Today is the last date to apply for the SBI SCO (State Bank of India Specialist Cadre Officer) recruitment examination 2019. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the recruitment examination can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in. The online application process for the same started on September 6, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 477 vacancies are to be filled for different posts. The online test for the same is scheduled to be held on October 20, 2019, and the admit cards for the SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019 will be issued on October 10, 2019.

Application fee for SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019:

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS category is Rs 750 and the application fee for the candidates of SC, ST and PWD category is Rs 125. The payment of the application fee can be done only via online mode.

Steps to apply for SBI SCO recruitment examination 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the current openings option under the Join SBI tab present on the home page.

Step 3: Tap the link saying RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS present on the web page of the State Bank of India.

Step 4: Tap the option saying apply now.

Step 5: Tap the new user registration and fill all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Make a login by the credentials provided while registering for the same.

Step 7: Your application form will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Fill the required information in the mentioned fields and upload all the necessary documents.

Step 9: Make the payment.

Step 10: Download the duly filled application form.

Step 11: Take a print out of the duly filled application form and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

