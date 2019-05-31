SBI SO 2019 Recruitment @ bank.sbi/careers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released recruitment notification for interested candidates willing to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on Regular & Contractual Basis. Aspirants can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of State Bank of India Career i.e. bank.sbi/careers. Each and every eligible aspirant apply for the post are advised to submit their application on or before 12 June 2019. A total of 644 vacancies were released by the SBI for Head, Central Research Team, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support, Risk & Compliance Officer, Bank Medical Officer, Manager Analyst and Advisor for Fraud Management at Specialist Officer Cadre department.
Note: Make sure you submit the entire application by paying the application fee of Rs. 750 using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card mode.
Important dates to note before applying for the post of SBI SO 2019:
- Starting Date of Online Application Submission for SBI Wealth Management Business Unit: May 23, 2019
- Last Date of Online Application Submission for SBI Wealth Management Business Unit: June 12, 2019
Mentioned below is the total number of posts release by sbi under SBI SO recruitment 2019 – 644
- Relationship Manager (e-Wealth/NRI): 486
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20
- Customer Relationship Executive: 66
- Central Operation Team Support: 3
- Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1
- Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst): 1
- Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone): 1
- Risk & Compliance Officer: 1
- Bank Medical Officer (BMO-II): 24 Posts
- Manager Analyst: 5 Posts
- Advisor for Fraud Management: 3 Posts
Note: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination and interview.