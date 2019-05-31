SBI SO 2019 Recruitment: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applicants for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on Regular & Contractual Basis. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of SBI i.e. bank.sbi/careers in order to submit the full application form before or on June 12, 2019. Also, make sure you pay the application fee to complete your application process.

SBI SO 2019 Recruitment @ bank.sbi/careers: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released recruitment notification for interested candidates willing to apply for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer on Regular & Contractual Basis. Aspirants can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of State Bank of India Career i.e. bank.sbi/careers. Each and every eligible aspirant apply for the post are advised to submit their application on or before 12 June 2019. A total of 644 vacancies were released by the SBI for Head, Central Research Team, Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support, Risk & Compliance Officer, Bank Medical Officer, Manager Analyst and Advisor for Fraud Management at Specialist Officer Cadre department.

Note: Make sure you submit the entire application by paying the application fee of Rs. 750 using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card mode.

Important dates to note before applying for the post of SBI SO 2019:

Starting Date of Online Application Submission for SBI Wealth Management Business Unit: May 23, 2019

Last Date of Online Application Submission for SBI Wealth Management Business Unit: June 12, 2019

Mentioned below is the total number of posts release by sbi under SBI SO recruitment 2019 – 644

Relationship Manager (e-Wealth/NRI): 486

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20

Customer Relationship Executive: 66

Central Operation Team Support: 3

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1

Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst): 1

Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone): 1

Risk & Compliance Officer: 1

Bank Medical Officer (BMO-II): 24 Posts

Manager Analyst: 5 Posts

Advisor for Fraud Management: 3 Posts

Note: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the examination and interview.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App