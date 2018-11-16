SBI SO Recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer in the organisation through its official website – www.sbi.co.in. According to reports, there are as many as 47 vacant posts for the same and the last date for submission of the applications for the recruitment of SBI SO 2018 through the official website of SBI has been scheduled for November 22, 2018.
Moreover, the vacancies are for Analytics Translators, Sector Credit Specialists, Portfolio Management Specialists and Sector Risk Specialists. The candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their performance in the written examination to be conducted by the authority and those who are selected will have to serve in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for the recruitment before applying online. The online application process was opened on October 30, 2018.
SBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details: Number and name of the posts
- Total posts – 47
- Analytics Translators – 4
- Sector Credit Specialists – 19
- Portfolio Management Specialists – 4
- Sector Risk Specialists – 20
How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2018?
- Log in to the official website of SBI Careers i.e. at https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/
- Search for the latest update on the homepage regarding vacancies
- On the extreme right of the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers Regular/Contractual”
- On clicking, a notification will be displayed on a different window
- Download the dame and take a print out if necessary
- Follow the instructions to apply online
- Candidates need to login to the user portal to apply online
- Login with the details
- Fill in all the details and make application fee payment online
- Take a print out of the submitted application form
To go to the official website of the SBI and apply online directly, click on this link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscooct18/
