SBI SO Recruitment 2018: Applications were invited for Specialist Cadre Officer posts by the State bank of India on its official website. Candidates who wish to apply for the same are advised to log into the official website and apply before November 22, 2018.

SBI SO Recruitment 2018: The State Bank of India has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer in the organisation through its official website – www.sbi.co.in. According to reports, there are as many as 47 vacant posts for the same and the last date for submission of the applications for the recruitment of SBI SO 2018 through the official website of SBI has been scheduled for November 22, 2018.

Moreover, the vacancies are for Analytics Translators, Sector Credit Specialists, Portfolio Management Specialists and Sector Risk Specialists. The candidates will be shortlisted on basis of their performance in the written examination to be conducted by the authority and those who are selected will have to serve in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification for the recruitment before applying online. The online application process was opened on October 30, 2018.

SBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2018 Vacancy Details: Number and name of the posts

Total posts – 47

Analytics Translators – 4

Sector Credit Specialists – 19

Portfolio Management Specialists – 4

Sector Risk Specialists – 20

How to apply for SBI Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of SBI Careers i.e. at https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/

Search for the latest update on the homepage regarding vacancies

On the extreme right of the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers Regular/Contractual”

On clicking, a notification will be displayed on a different window

Download the dame and take a print out if necessary

Follow the instructions to apply online

Candidates need to login to the user portal to apply online

Login with the details

Fill in all the details and make application fee payment online

Take a print out of the submitted application form

To go to the official website of the SBI and apply online directly, click on this link: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiscooct18/

