SBI SO Recruitment 2018: SBI has started the online application process for the recruitment of Section Officers on the official application portal from today. All the candidates interested to apply can check the notification at sbi.co.in.

SBI SO Recruitment 2018: State Bank of India has recently released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates to the post of Section Officers or SO and as per reports in a leading daily, the application process for the recruitment the post is starting through its official website from today, i.e. on November 22, 2018. All the interested and eligible candidates can check the notification at sbi.co.in and start applying for the post.

Moreover, candidates must go through the details on the advertisement for the recruitment before applying. All the information regarding the total number of vacancies, eligibility criteria, application procedure has been published on the official website of SBI. Meanwhile, as per the notification on the official website, the last date for submission of the application forms through the online application portal has been scheduled for December 6, 2018. Candidates should note that they fulfil all the criteria for being eligible for the post before applying.

How to apply for SBI SO 2018?

Visit the official website – https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbispcbnov18/

Click on the New Registration link

Fill in all the details in the form and submit

On submission, a Registration Number and Password will be generated

Login to the user portal with the login credentials

Now, click on Apply Online option

Once again, fill in all the required information in the provided fields

Make the application fee payment online and take a print out of the receipt

Submit the application form and finally take a print out of it for future reference

Here is the direct link to the application: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbispcbnov18/

