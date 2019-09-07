SBI SO recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) by the State Bank of India (SBI). A total of 477 vacancies are on offer for the candidates. The application process was started on September 6. While the last date to apply is September 25. Interested candidates are required to visit the official website at sbi.co.in.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited the applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SO). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 477 vacancies have been notified. The application process was started on September 6. While the last date to apply is September 25. Candidates need to apply at sbi.co.in. The online test will be conducted on October 20 according to the official notice for 24 posts. While for the rest, the selected candidates will be directly called for the interview round. Those finally recruited will be offered on a regular basis.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on careers in the top-right

Step 3: Scroll down. Click on ‘Specialist cadre regular recruitment’ (make sure to click on the regular link)

Step 4: Click on apply online

Step 5: Read instructions, click ok

Step 6: Register after filling in all details

Step 7: Fill the form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 750. Those who belonged to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 125.

For the post of junior manager, salary is upto Rs 42,020. While for the post of middle manager scale II and III, salary will be upto Rs 45,95- and Rs 51,490 respectively. The senior manager grade IV will be paid up to Rs 59,170.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India has published a recruitment notification for the Special Cadre Officer Posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 477 vacancies have been notified for the posts such as developer, system / server administrator, database administrator, cloud administrator, network engineer, tester, WAS administrator, infrastructure engineer, UX designer, IT Risk Manager, IT security expert, project manager, application architect, Technical Lead, infrastructure architect, Deputy Manager, Security analyst, manager and chief manager.

