SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Special Cadre Officers (SO). Candidates can apply for the same by visiting sbi.co.in.

The shortlisting and interview for the same will be provisional without verification of documents.

All the candidates are supposed to upload the necessary documents which consist of their resume, age proof, ID proof, experience, and educational qualification. The shortlisting and interview for the same will be provisional without verification of documents.

Vacancy details for the SBI SO recruitment 2019:

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 1 vacancy

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning): 1 vacancy

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist): 11 vacancies

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring): 4 vacancies

SME Credit Analyst: 10 vacancies

Credit Analyst: 30 vacancies

Credit Analyst: 20 vacancies

The above-mentioned posts are for the candidates who have sound experience as for the post of deputy general manager (Asset Liability Management), 15 years of experience with any financial institutions, banks or regulatory bodies is required. For the rest of the above-mentioned posts, a minimum experience of five years is required.

Eligibility for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

All the candidates require a minimum of 15 years of work experience.

Educational qualification for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

All the candidates must possess a postgraduate degree in a relevant field with a minimum of 55 percent marks. For the recruitment to the post of faculty marketing and marketing executive, the candidates must possess an MBA degree.

Age limit: All the candidates will get the age relaxation as mentioned in the official notification.

Payscale for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

For all the faculty posts, the shortlisted candidates will be paid in the range of Rs 15 to Rs 41 lakh per annum.

Steps to apply for the SBI SO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the careers tab on the top right corner present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the link saying apply online under recruitment of specialist cadre officers under the section named as latest announcements.

Step 4: Tap the link saying new registrations.

Step 5: Enter the details in the mentioned fields and register yourself on the portal.

Step 6: Use the registration number to log-in.

Step 7: Fill the form, upload all the documents.

Step 8: Make the payment.

