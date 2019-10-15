SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Online applications have been invited from eligible candidates for 63 SCO vacancies at sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates can check the necessary details given in this article before filling the online application form.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for 63 SCO post vacancies through the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in/careers. According to reports, the online application process has been opened on the official website from today, October 15, 2019. Interested candidates need to download the official notification from the official website and check the details such as eligibility criteria, the application process, recruitment exam date.

SBI SO 2019 Recruitment Notification: The State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2019 Notification for Specialist Cadre Officer posts is now available on the official website and candidates can follow the steps given below to download the same for reference.

How to download the SBI SO Recruitment Notification 2019?

Candidates need to log in to the official website – sbi.co.in/careers

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officer on Contract Basis (Apply online from October 15, 2019 till November 6, 2019“

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, click on the Advertisement link

A PDF page containing the details of the recruitment process will be displayed

Download and go through the necessary details before filling in the online application form

Candidates must note that the last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for November 6, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill the posts both for a regular and contractual basis.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application Submission process commences on October 15, 2019

Last Date doe submission of filled up online application through the official website is November 6, 2019.

There are a total of 63 SBI SO 2019 vacancies against the above-mentioned post. SBI has also released a notification which says, some fraudsters have hosted fake web sites and have published fake lists of selection for posts in SBI. Reportedly, fake appointment letters are also being issued on behalf of SBI. Candidates must note that they should not fall prey to these fake websites. For details regarding recruitment, interview schedule, results etc, a candidate must follow only the SBO official website i.e. – https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and https://bank.sbi/careers.

