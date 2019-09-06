SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of specialist cadre officer. Candidates can apply by visiting sbi.co.in.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Applications invited for specialist cadre officers, know how to apply @ sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of specialist cadre officers (SO) by the State Bank of India (SBI). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in. The applications process for the recruitment drive has started today only and will end on September 22, 2019. A total number of four vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. All the candidates are required to submit their applications for the job and the shortlisted applications will be called for the personal interview round. The job is based in Mumbai. All the candidates will be hired on a three-year contract which is extendable up to two years.

Vacancy details for SBI SO Recruitment 2019:

Chief marketing officer: 1 vacancy

Deputy vice president: 1 vacancy

Assistant vice president: 1 vacancy

Senior executive: 1 vacancy

Steps to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI), sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Tap the tab saying careers present on the top right of the corner of the home page.

Step 3: There will be a scrolling link for specialist officer jobs will be there, just tap the link.

Step 4: Tap the apply button.

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 6: Register by filling all the basic details.

Step 7: Fill the form and upload all th documents.

Step 8: Make the payment.

Salary for SBI SO Recruitment 2019:

For the post of CMO, the pay scale will be in the range of Rs 48 lakh, for the post of deputy vie president. the pay scale is Rs 23 lakh. For the post of senior executive and Assitant vice president, the salary will be Rs 15 lakh and Rs 19 lakh respectively.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App