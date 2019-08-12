SBI SO recruitment 2019: The applications for the post of specialist cadre officer (SO) including deputy general manager (DGM), SME credit analyst, a credit analyst has been invited by the State Bank of India (SBI) through the official websites, sbi.co.in.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) which has invited the application for the post of specialist cadre officer (SO) including deputy general manager (DGM), SME credit analyst, a credit analyst through the official websites, sbi.co.in. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post through the official website. The last date to apply for the post is Monday, August 12 for the recruitment.

Applications with the relevant experience and education will be shortlisted and for an interview.

Final merit list will be released after the interview. Candidates will be selected after the document verification.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 77

Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning) – 1

SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist) – 11

SME Credit Analyst (Structuring) – 4

SME Credit Analyst – 10

Credit Analyst (level III) – 30

Credit Analyst (level II) – 20

Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management) – 1

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘careers’ in the top-right

Step 3: Click on apply for SO or DGM link under ‘latest notification’ section

Step 4: Register after using personal details, create log-in

Step 5: Log-in after using a registration number

Step 6: Fill the form, upload the documents

Step 7: Make duly the payment

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 750; for reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

For the post of DGM, candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 41 lakh.

For the post of SME credit analyst, the annual package is Rs 18 lakh which is followed by the credit analyst earning Rs 15 lakh.

