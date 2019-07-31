SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India has invited jobs applications for multiple senior posts @ sbi.co.in/careers. The candidates can apply before August 12 for SBI Jobs 2019. To apply for the SBI Jobs 2019, follow the simple steps mentioned below.

SBI JOBS 2019 bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers The State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with another recruitment drive, through which, eligible candidates can join the SBI. The SBI has invited jobs for various posts including Deputy General Manager (Asset Liability Management), Deputy General Manager (Capital Planning), SME Credit Analyst (Sector Specialist), SME Credit Analyst (Structuring), SME Credit Analyst, Credit Analyst, Credit Analyst, and many others. The submission of applications has already begun and interested candidates can apply online before August 12, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites — bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

The candidates can apply online by simply following the steps mentioned below to apply for SBI jobs 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India @ sbi.co.in

Step 2: At the top-right corner, of the homepage, click on the option for careers

Step 3: Under the latest announcements section, hit the link that reads Recruitment of specialist cadre officers.

Step 4: Register yourself to apply for SBI jobs.

Step 5: Fill the details required and register your self.

Step 6: Log-in with your registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make the online payment through cards or other modes

The candidates who need to upload basic documents like a resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience for the desired posts. The shortlisting and interview will be provisional without verification of documents.

The bank in its statement has clearly said that the above posts are meant for candidates having years of experience. For the deputy general manager (asset-liability management) minimum 15-years work experience is required with banking, financial institutions or regulatory bodies. Reports say bank is offering a good salary package and the highest amount is somewhere around Rs 41 lakhs.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App