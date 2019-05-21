SBI SO Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for SBI job 201919 @ sbi.co.in. The eligible candidates who are willing to work with the SBI can apply for Specialist Officer’s jobs before June 2 through the official website @ sbi.co.in. According to the reports, the candidates will be selected after a couple of rounds- written and interview test.
Reports say that the call letter for interview will be sent to the candidate by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for Specialist Officer jobs/ SBI PO Recruitment 2019.
Check important dates for the SBI SO Recruitment 2019:
Opening date of application: May 16, 2019
Closing date of application: June 2, 2019
Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India @ www.sbi.co.in
Step 2: Click on the careers option
Step 3: Fill the application form
Step 4: Pay the application fee online
SBI SO Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy Details
- General Manager (IT – Strategy, Architecture & Planning): 01 Post
- Dy. General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 01 Post
- Dy. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 01 Post
- Asstt. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 01 Post
- Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect): 01 Post
- Chief Manager (Application Architect): 01 Post
- Chief Manager (Business Architect): 02 Posts
- Manager (Security Architect): 01 Post
- Manager (Technology Architect): 02 Posts
- Manager (Application Architect): 02 Posts
- Senior Consultant Analyst: 01 Post
- Data Translator: 02 Posts
- Data Architect: 02 Posts
- Data Trainer: 01 Post
The candidates who would be applying for the need for the SBI jobs 2019 @ sbi.co.in, need to pay Rs 750 (if belonging to General/EWS/OBC category). While candidates from SC/ST/PWD category have to pay only Rs 125.