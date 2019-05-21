SBI SO Recruitment 2019: State Bank of India has invited jobs applications SBI SO jobs 2019, SBI Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in. Check last date, important notification, number of posts and other details to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2019.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Apply for State Bank of India Specialist Officer jobs before June 2 @ sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for SBI job 201919 @ sbi.co.in. The eligible candidates who are willing to work with the SBI can apply for Specialist Officer’s jobs before June 2 through the official website @ sbi.co.in. According to the reports, the candidates will be selected after a couple of rounds- written and interview test.

Reports say that the call letter for interview will be sent to the candidate by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for Specialist Officer jobs/ SBI PO Recruitment 2019.

Check important dates for the SBI SO Recruitment 2019:

Opening date of application: May 16, 2019

Closing date of application: June 2, 2019

Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India @ www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers option

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee online

SBI SO Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy Details

General Manager (IT – Strategy, Architecture & Planning): 01 Post Dy. General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 01 Post Dy. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 01 Post Asstt. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 01 Post Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect): 01 Post Chief Manager (Application Architect): 01 Post Chief Manager (Business Architect): 02 Posts Manager (Security Architect): 01 Post Manager (Technology Architect): 02 Posts Manager (Application Architect): 02 Posts Senior Consultant Analyst: 01 Post Data Translator: 02 Posts Data Architect: 02 Posts Data Trainer: 01 Post

The candidates who would be applying for the need for the SBI jobs 2019 @ sbi.co.in, need to pay Rs 750 (if belonging to General/EWS/OBC category). While candidates from SC/ST/PWD category have to pay only Rs 125.

