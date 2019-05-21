SBI SO Recruitment 2019 @ sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for SBI job 201919 @ sbi.co.in. The eligible candidates who are willing to work with the SBI can apply for Specialist Officer’s jobs before June 2 through the official website @ sbi.co.in. According to the reports, the candidates will be selected after a couple of rounds- written and interview test.

Reports say that the call letter for interview will be sent to the candidate by email or will be uploaded on Bank’s website. The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for Specialist Officer jobs/ SBI PO Recruitment 2019.

Check important dates for the SBI SO Recruitment 2019:
Opening date of application: May 16, 2019
Closing date of application: June 2, 2019

Steps to apply for SBI SO recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India @ www.sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the careers option

Step 3: Fill the application form 

Step 4: Pay the application fee online 

SBI SO Recruitment Alert 2019: Vacancy Details

  1. General Manager (IT – Strategy, Architecture & Planning): 01 Post
  2. Dy. General Manager (Asset Liability Management): 01 Post
  3. Dy. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 01 Post
  4. Asstt. General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 01 Post
  5. Chief Manager (Infrastructure Architect): 01 Post
  6. Chief Manager (Application Architect): 01 Post
  7. Chief Manager (Business Architect): 02 Posts
  8. Manager (Security Architect): 01 Post
  9. Manager (Technology Architect): 02 Posts
  10. Manager (Application Architect): 02 Posts
  11. Senior Consultant Analyst: 01 Post
  12. Data Translator: 02 Posts
  13. Data Architect: 02 Posts
  14. Data Trainer: 01 Post

The candidates who would be applying for the need for the SBI jobs 2019 @ sbi.co.in, need to pay Rs 750 (if belonging to General/EWS/OBC category). While candidates from SC/ST/PWD category have to pay only Rs 125.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

 