SBI SO Recruitment 2019: SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer @ sbi.co.in. SBI’s latest notification is for SO recruitment 2019 and the in the Central Recruitment & Promotion Department Corporate Centre, Mumbai. The candidates who are seeking a job in SBI can apply online May 6 to May 20, 2019. The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and requirements of the bank can apply online through bank’s website @ sbi.co.in. The SBI notification reads that candidates having B.E./ B.Tech./ MCA degree from a recognized University can apply for the same.

While the candidates having M.Sc./ M. Tech. in CS/ IT will get the preference. It is recruitment for the senior level post and a minimum experience of 20 years will be required in the IT field, preferably with a software development background.

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview for all the posts. Applicants can register themselves for SBI Specialist Officer Posts through the link available on SBI website www.bank.sbi/careers OR www.sbi.co.in/careers. With the application fees, candidates have to pay Rs. 750 as examination fee. The candidates of the reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) need to only Rs 125.

Important Dates for SBI Jobs 2019:

Starting Date of Online Application and Fee Submission: 05 April 2019

Last Date of Online Application and Fee Submission: 25 April 2019

Last Date of Submitting of Print Application: 30 April 2019

SBI SO 2019 Vacancy Details

Total Number of Posts – 4

Senior Executive (Research Analyst – Equity Research) – 2

Senior Executive (Research Analyst – Forex/ Interest Rate markets/ Macro-economic Research) – 2

Step to apply online for the SBI recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI @ sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: Click on the join SBI option/ current openings.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Pay the online examination fee.

