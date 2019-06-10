SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for SBI SO Recruitment 2019 to 644 Special Cadre Officers post through its official website. Interested candidates can check the last date for submission of online applications given in this article.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State bank of India (SBI) had released a notification inviting applications for the posts of Special Cadre Officer through an advertisement on the Employment Newspaper as well as on its official website – sbi.co.in. All the interested candidates can check the SBI SO Recruitment 2019 notification and fill in the online application form before the closure of the process through the official website. According to reports, there are 644 vacancies against the SO posts and the last date for submission of the filled up application forms has been scheduled for June 12, 2019.

The SBI SO Recruitment 2019 is for both Regular and Contractual posts. Eligible candidates must note that they need to submit their applications through the official website on or before the last date. No applications will be entertained after the last date.

How to check the notification and apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2019 online?

Visit the official website of State Bank of India or SBI as mentioned above or go directly to https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

On the homepage, click on the link that is relevant to you

RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UNIT (Apply Online from 23.05.2019 to 12.06.2019) (Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO-WEALTH/2019-20/06) RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI (Apply Online from 21.05.2019 to 12.06.2019)(Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2019-20/07) RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON REGULAR BASIS (Last date for online registration extended to 09-06-2019)(Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2019-20/04) RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS (Apply Online from 06.05.2019 TO 20.05.2019) (Advertisement No.CRPD/SCO-CTO/2019-20/05(NEW)

On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the APPLY ONLINE option

Click on the option to apply online once again

Click on Registration option if you are a new user or log in directly with the credentials

Now fill in the details in the application form

Upload all the necessary documents along with photo and signature

Make application fee payment and keep a copy of the same

Here’s the direct link to Apply Online: SBI SO Application 201

