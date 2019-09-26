SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India recruiting wing has extended the online application last date for 477 vacant posts on its official website - sbi.co.in. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to complete the process before September 30, 2019.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India or SBI has extended the online application process for 477 vacant posts on its official website – sbi.co.in. According to a notification released by the SBI, the last date for submission of the SBI SO Recruitment 2019 online application has been scheduled for September 30, 2019. Candidates who wish to appear in the SBI SO Recruitment Exam 2019 but have not yet submitted their applications are advised to complete the online application process before the link gets deactivated on the SBI official website.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

visit the official website of SBI – sbi.co.in

On the homepage, under the latest announcement, click on the relevant SO recruitment link

On clicking, candidates will be redirected to a pdf

Go through the PDF and download it for reference

Now, click on the Apply Online option

Direct link to Apply Online to SBI SO Recruitment 2019 or paste this url https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2019-20-13/ on google to apply online.

State Bank of India, SBI has also extended the date for application fee payment till September 30, 2019 through the official portal. According to reports, there are 477 vacant posts of Specialist Officer in SBI which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Start date of online application process the official website of SBI: September 6, 2019

Last date for submission of the online applications: September 30, 2019

Application fee payment last date: September 30, 2019

According to the SBI official notification, the SBI SO online test 2019 has been scheduled to be held on October 20, 2019. Candidates can download the call letter or SBI SO admit cards 2019 for CBT from October 10, 2019, onward through the official website of SBI.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App