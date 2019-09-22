SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Online application for 477 Specialist Cadre Officers posts will be closed through the SBI official website - sbi.co.in soon. Interested candidates must submit their applications on or before September 25, 2019.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: The online application process for 477 Specialist Cadre Officers will be closed through the official website of SBI soon. All the interested candidates are advised to submit their filled up applications as soon as possible at sbi.co.in. According to the notification released by the organisation earlier, the last date for submission of the SBI SO Online Application 2019 has been scheduled for September 25, 2019.

Reportedly, there are in total 477 vacancies and the posts are Developer, System / Server Administrator, Network Engineer, Tester, WAS Administrator, Database Administrator, UX Designer, Infrastructure Engineer, IT Risk Manager. SBI SO Recruitment 2019 is being conducted for selection of fresh candidates to the above-mentioned posts. Candidates must note that those who apply for the posts will have to appear for SBI SO Online Examination 2019 which has been tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2019.

SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online Application Submission start date for SBI SO vacancies: September 6, 2019

Last Date for submission of online application: September 25, 2019

Online Test to be conducted on (Tentative date): October 20, 2019

Call Letter or Admit Card for Online Test to be available: October 10, 2019

Those who wish to apply must check all the necessary details of the recruitment process before filling the online application form of SBI SO Cadre Recruitment 2019. Candidates need to fulfil the eligibility criteria and education qualification needed for the posts. For more details, candidates are advised to check the notification available on the official website of SBI.

