SBI SO recruitment 2019: The State Bank of India recruitment wing is all set to close the application process for Specialist Officer posts through its official website soon. According to reports, the application process for SBI SO Recruitment 2019 has been scheduled to be closed on April 25, 2019, through the SBI official website. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to check the details regarding the vacancies given here. Candidates for the posts will get remuneration up to Rs 18 lakh after selection to the vacant posts.

The official website of SBI is sbi.co.in and candidates need to visit the official website of the State Bank of India to check the details regarding the SBI SO Recruitment 2019. Moreover, candidates applying to the posts or those who are filling the application forms for the recruitment process will have to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs 759. candidates belonging to reserved category will have to pay only Rs 125.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Candidates need to log into the official website of SBI as mentioned above i.e. – sbi.co.in

Now, candidates have to click on the link “Careers” displayed on the homepage

Candidates will then be redirected to a new window

Here, search for the “Recruitment of specialist cadre officer” tab under the ‘latest announcement’ tab on the page

Candidates need to click on the “new registration” tab and fill in all the details

Submit the details and login to the user portal with the credentials generated after submission of the details

Candidates will be directed to the application page

Here, fill in the application form and upload supporting documents

Make application fee payment online and keep a copy of the confirmation page for reference

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of SBI: https://www.sbi.co.in/

