SBI SO Recruitment 2020 notification, Exam date, eligibility, selection process: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for the post of Specialist Cadre Officers and Post Doctoral Research Fellowship. A total of 92 Vacancies have been let out by SBI out of which some are on a contractual basis while some are on regular basis. Candidates can check the SBI Specialist Officer recruitment 2020 application process, age limit, work experience, qualification, selection criteria, and other details below.
Important Dates: SBI SO Recruitment 2020
Event
SBI SO Dates
|SBI SO Notification 2020
|17 September 2020
|SBI SO Online Registration Starts From
|18 September 2020
|Last Date to Apply Online for SBI SO
|8 October 2020
|Last Date To Pay SBI SO Fee
|8 October 2020
|SBI SO Interview Date
|To be notified
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details
SBI has released a recruitment for the post of Specialist Officer. The total no. of vacancies for the post of SBI SO (Specialist Officer) is 92. There are multiple posts for which the recruitment is being conducted.
SBI SO 2020 – Vacancy Details
|Post
|No. of Vacancies
|Contract/ Regular
|Selection Process
|Deputy Manager
(Security) (Backlog)
|11
|Regular
|Shortlisting & Interview
|Deputy Manager
(Security) (Current)
|17
|Regular
|Manager, Retail Products
(For Personal, Gold, Car & Two Wheeler,
Education and Consumer Durable Loans)
|5
|Data Trainer
|1
|Regular
|Data Translator
|1
|Senior Consultant Analyst
|1
|Assistant General Manager
(Enterprise & Technology Architecture)
|1
|Post Doctoral Fellowship
|5
|Contract Period of 2 years
(subject to satisfactory performance)
Renewal: No
|Shortlisting & Interview
with presentation
|Data Protection Officer
|1
|Contract Period of two years
|Shortlisting & Interview
|Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)
|11
|Regular
|Manager (Data Scientist)
|11
|Deputy Manager
(System Officer)
|5
|Risk Specialist- Sector
(Scale-III)
|5
|Risk Specialist- Sector
(Scale-II)
|5
|Portfolio Management Specialist
(Scale-II)
|3
|Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III)
|2
|Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II)
|2
|Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II)
|1
|Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III)
|4
|Regular
|Total
|92
SBI SO Recruitment 2020: Eligibility Criteria
- Deputy Manager (Security) (Backlog)- Graduate.
- Deputy Manager (Security) (Current)-MBA/ PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE/ B Tech in Information Technology/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams.
- MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS), Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) – B.E. / B. Tech in CS/IT or MCA from a recognized University/Institution.
- Post-Doctoral Fellowship -PhD in Banking/Finance/IT/Economics related to BFSI sector.
- Data Protection Officer-: Graduation or it’s equivalent.
- Deputy Manager (Data Scientist), Manager (Data Scientist), Deputy Manager (System Officer)- B. Tech/ M Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.)
- Risk Specialist- Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or MBA/PGDM (Finance/ Data Analytics/ Business Analytics) or its equivalent; M.Sc. (Statistics).
SBI Specialist Officer 2020: Age Limit
- Deputy Manager (Security) – 25 to 40 years
- MANAGER (RETAIL PRODUCTS) – 25 to 35 years
- Data Trainer- 38 years
- Data Translator – 40 years
- Senior Consultant Analyst, Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture) – 45 years
- Post-Doctoral Fellowship -40 years
- Data Protection Officer-: 55 years
- Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) – 24 to 32 years
- Manager (Data Scientist)- 26 years to 35 years
- Deputy Manager (System Officer)- 24 to 32 years
- Risk Specialist- 25 to 30 years
Steps to apply online for SBI SO Recruitment 2020
- Click the given link to apply for SBI SO.
- As the new tab opens, Register for SBI SO by filling the following details:
- After SBI SO Registration, go to the Login Page
- Enter the credentials.
- Upload your photograph, signature.
- Upload the required documents.
- Finally, Make Payment to complete the online application form of SBI SO 2020.
- Click the Submit button to complete the SBI SO 2020 Online form September Notification.
Application Fee for SBI Specialist Officer 2020 Recruitment
The application fee is given below that is to be paid only through online mode.
|
Category
|
SBI SO 2020
|General, EWS, OBC
|Rs 750/
|SC/ ST/ PWD
|Nil
