SBI SO Result 2019: specialist officer result is out on the official career website of State Bank of India. Candidates can check and download the result @sbi.co.in.careers.

SBI SO Result 2019: Specialist Cadre Officer exam result has finally announced by the State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the announcement of result can now check the result on the official website of SBI or click on the link sbi.co.in.careers to visit directly.

Candidates must know, Zonal Head Sales, Central Operation Team Support and Risk, Compliance Officer and Central Research Team result has already been announced by State Bank of India. SBI organised the exam for 579 vacancies on July 18 to September 18, 2019. However, the result for Relationship Manager, Customer Relationship Executive has still not been announced by the officials.

Follow steps to check the SBI SO Result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link sbi.co.in.careers

Step 2: On the homepage, under Join SBI

Step 3: Click on the generated link Recruitment Results & Archive

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: To access result, candidates need to select the type of result from the drop-down menu

Step 6: The result will appear in the PDF format

Step 7: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

For further query, candidates can also mail epg.cms@sbi.co.in, SBI has prepared the final list of candidates by there scores obtained in the interview, however, the Online application process was generated from the date June 25, 2019, to June 12, 2019. SBI also announced Recruitment of specialist cadre officers in SBI on contract basis(final result announced) ( faculties & marketing executive ).

