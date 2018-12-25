SBI Recruitment 2018-19: Applications have been invited for Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) posts at sbi.co.in. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and apply before December 28, 2018.

SBI Recruitment 2018-19: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for Deputy Manager Internal Audit Posts through its official website. The Bank has released a notification regarding the recruitment of the above-mentioned posts through its website – sbi.co.in. All those who are interested to apply for the same can check the details on the website of SBI.

The application process had been opened for interested candidates on December 4, 2018. According to reports, the last date for submission of applications through the online platform has been scheduled for December 28, 2018. Candidates applying for the posts must have pursued Chartered Accountancy (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Only those who fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years are eligible to apply while they should also have not less than 1-year experience as a Chartered Accountant of Banks.

Important Dates of SBI Recruitment 2018-19

• Online application process start date: December 4, 2018

• Last date for submission of online applications: December 28, 2018

• Recruitment Examination date– January 27, 2019

SBI Vacancy Detail:

Name of the post – Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)

Number of posts – 39

Candidates can log into the official website directly by clicking on this link: http://www.sbi.co.in/

