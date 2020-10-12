Supreme Court on Monday allowed students, who missed this year's NEET examinations due to being infected by COVID-19 or being in containment zones, to appear for it on October 14.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed students, who missed this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations due to being infected by COVID-19 or being in containment zones, to appear for it on October 14. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, while allowing students to appear for the NEET exams on October 14, said that the results will be declared on October 16.

The apex court’s order comes on a request made by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to allow students, who could not give the NEET exam due to testing COVID-19 positive or being in containment zones to appear for the NEET exams. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday expressed satisfaction over NEET examination conducted on Sunday across the country despite COVID-19 pandemic and said it was more successful than JEE Main and 90 per cent students took it.

“NEET examination became more successful than JEE Main. It was a big challenge for us,” the minister told ANI.

He said 15.97 lakh students had submitted their applications of which 14.37 lakh students came to the centre to take the examination. He said after JEE Mains exams were held successfully, he made an appeal to NEET students.

.@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 12, 2020

The minister asked if a child’s future should be put at risk because the number of students will double next year and the number of seats will be limited. “Students knew this and were worried. They had to take part in the examination and appeared,” he said. He also said the government made examination centres and gave students options and noted that 3,843 centres were created for NEET students.

“Just as the result of JEE examination came out in record time, it will be similar for NEET exam,” Pokhriyal said.

He also recalled the decision of the Supreme Court in the case. “I am thankful to the Supreme Court which said that it is not right to waste one year of students and we followed the instructions given to us by looking at the future of the children. We have been successful,” he said. The April session JEE Main exam was conducted from September 1 to 6. It was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

