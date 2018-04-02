In the letter by director general (school education) of the Punjab government, he requested to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 on account of disturbances that might occur following Bharat Bandh. Apart from Punjab, the re-examinations will follow their schedules course in Chandigarh and other parts of the country. Earlier on March 20, the Supreme Court had diluted the provisions relating to Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The alleged dilution of SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act that resulted in Bharat Bandh protest by several Dalit organisations has now impacted the Class 10 and Class 12 studies of CBSE Board as their examinations which were scheduled to take place today, April 2 in Punjab, have been postponed. Confirming the reports, the CBSE Board said that they have received a letter of request from several organisations on April 1. In the letter by director general (school education) of the Punjab government, he requested to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on April 2 on account of disturbances that might occur following Bharat Bandh.

Taking the cognizance of the letter, the Punjab Government has also asked all schools to remain shut for a day. In the statement issued, the authorities said, “Taking cognizance of the letter of the director general (school education), the CBSE decided to postpone all class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for April 2 , 2018 in the state of Punjab.” Following Bharat Bandh, the government has also asked all the schools in the state to remain shut. Apart from Punjab, the re-examinations will follow their schedules course in Chandigarh and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, commenting on the next dates of examinations, the CBSE board aid that new dates will be announced soon. Earlier on March 20, the Supreme Court had diluted the provisions relating to Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The act was reportedly diluted in order to protect ‘honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.’ In the ruling, the apex court also said that public servants should not be arrested without prior sanctions. It also said that a common citizen should only be arrested after a proper enquiry under the law. The official spokesperson from the Punjab Government said that the public service transport has been suspended in the state in view of the Bharat bandh.

