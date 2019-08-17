SCCL recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 88,585 different posts by South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCL). Candidates can check all the details below.

SCCL recruitment 2019: The South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCL) has issued an official notification. Through the official notification, applications have been invited for 88,585 vacancies for different posts of Accounts clerk, junior engineer, MTS surveyor, junior clerk, computer operator, stenographer, draughtsmen, secretarial assistant, electrician and a few other posts. All the candidates can apply for the same before the last date which is November 19, 2019.

Vacancies for SSCL Recruitment 2019:

Accounts Clerks:

322 vacancies

The candidates must have qualified class 12th.

MTS Surveyor:

20,390 vacancies

The candidates must have qualified class 8th or class 10th.

Accountant:

140 vacancies

The candidate must be a graduate.

Junior Clerk:

382 vacancies

The candidate must be 12th pass.

Computer operator:

5,224 vacancies

The candidates must hold a diploma or a degree of graduation.

Stenographer English:

1,600 vacancies

The candidates must be 12th pass.

Stenographer Hindi:

1,600 vacancies

The candidates must be 12th pass.

Secretarial Assistant:

560 vacancies

The candidate must be a graduate.

Electrician:

5,970 vacancies

The candidates must hold a diploma and ITI

Fitter Posts:

4,376 vacancies

The candidates must have a diploma and ITI.

Welder (Gas and Electric):

3200 vacancies

The candidates must have a trade certificate.

Welder (Mig & Arg):

4,380 vacancies

The candidates must have a Trade certificate.

Turner:

7,430 vacancies

The candidates must have a Trade Certificate.

Machinists:

6,135 vacancies

The candidates must have a diploma ot ITI.

Diesel Mechanic:

4,850 vacancies

Draughtsman (Civil):

2,480 vacancies

The candidates must hold a diploma or degree of BTech.

Draughtsman (Mechanical):

3,798 vacancies

The candidates must hold a Diploma or a degree of BTech.

Plumber:

5,670 vacancies

The candidates must have a Trade certificate.

Trade Supervisors:

2,230 vacancies

The candidates must hold a diploma.

Carpenter:

4,200 vacancies

The candidates must have a Trade certificate.

Heavy Vehicle Drivers:

1,250 vacancies

The candidates must have a license.

Fork Lift Operators:

720 vacancies

The candidates must have a trade certificate.

Junior Civil Engineer:

640 vacancies

The candidates must have a diploma or a degree of B Tech.

Junior Mechanical Engineers:

430 vacancies

The candidates must have a diploma or a degree BTech.

Junior Electrical Engineer:

430 vacancies

The candidates must have a diploma or degree of B Tech.

Assistant Manager:

178 vacancies

The candidates must be a graduate.

Age limit:

The lower age limit of the candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit for the General category and OBC candidates is 33 years and the upper age limite for SC and ST category is 35 years.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) and the written test.

