South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: The South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLIL) has invited applications for the or the post of assistant manager, junior engineers, trade supervisor, clerk, turner, machinist among others. Total 88585 vacancies have been announced for the vacant posts.

South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019: The South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLIL) has announced total 88585 vacancies for the post of assistant manager, junior engineers, trade supervisor, clerk, turner, machinist among others. The notification has been announced on the official website of South Central Coalfields scclcil.in. Candidates who are interested can start applying for the respective posts before November 24, 2019.

Candidates will have to appear for online written exam after completing the application process. Exam dates have not been announced yet. It should be noted that eligible candidates must apply for the post before the last date that is November 24. To fill the application form general candidates must pay a fee of Rs 350 and reserved category will have to pay Rs 180.

The minimum qualification to apply for the job is 8 pass and the highest education depends on the job profile. On the website, South Central Coalfields has mentioned the highest qualification a graduate. Candidates must not be below 18 years. Maximum age to apply for the post is 33 years for general category and 35 years for SC/ST category.

Steps to apply for South Central Coalfields SCCLIL recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Go on to the official website of South Central Coalfields scclcil.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Click on the register after reaching the notification window

Step 4: Fill the application form as instructed

Step 5: Pay the fee

Step 6: Print the form for future use

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App