SCERT Delhi final rank list for D.El.Ed, DPSE: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi today announced the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) final rank list for the D.El.Ed and DPSE programs. Candidates who have appeared for the DIET 2019 allotment process can check the final rank list on the official website of SCERT or click on the link scertdelhiadmission.nic.in to visit directly.

Candidates know that the DIET final 6th allotment list can only be available on the official website of SCERT and no other source, the final rank list consists of Candidates registration number with name, allotment category, staus of allotment seat and institute which are allotted to them. Its mandate for the candites to submit the fee and document during the concelling process.

Follow the steps to check the DIET Final Rank List 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link scertdelhiadmission.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Under News & Events

Step 3: Click on the floated link, Fifth Allotment List for D El Ed and DPSE is available please check

Step 4: The First allotment list 2019 will appear in the PDF form on the computer screens

Step 5: Candidates must thoroughly check the sheet

Step 6: Candidates can also download the list or take a hard copy of it for further reference.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi was established in 1988 by the government of Delhi aims to conduct, guide, holds examination and certification for the pre-primary teacher education and elementary education.

