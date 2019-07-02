SCERT Odisha has declared the result for B.Ed, M.Ed, D.El.Ed, B.H.Ed, M.Phil, B.P.Ed and other courses. Candidates can now check the result on the official website scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The exam was commenced from June 2 and concluded on June 12, 2019. Those candidates who qualified in the exam will appear for admission to Odisha-based colleges. A document verification round will be conducted as well.

Steps to download SCERT Odisha result 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on ‘view provisional result’

Step 3: Candidates need to submit required details like application number, password and log in

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates will have to download the result and take a print out for future reference.

In case, any student faces any difficulties checking the result, they must contact the officials through toll-free helpline number – 155335 or 1800-345-6770. A total number of 1,73,981 candidates applied for across 84 institutes for the admission. Last year, around 2 lakh students had applied for the admission process.

Candidates must have passed HSC in Arts/Science/Commerce stream with at least 50% marks. Candidates who are from the reserved category will be given 5% relaxation.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will be able to download a Counselling intimation letter from the official website. Shortlisted candidates will have to participate in the SCERT counselling process. The date and time of the counselling process will be provided in the intimation letter.

