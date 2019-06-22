Candidates that have cleared KEA CET 2019 are now eligible to apply for seat allotment schedule for the academic year 2019-20. Candidates can enter the options from June 21 to June 25, 2019. Courses included in the allotment schedule are engineering, architecture, and veterinary.

KEA CET Seat Allotment 2019: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released seat allotment schedule for the admission in engineering, agriculture, architecture, and veterinary courses for the academic year 2019-20. Candidates that have qualified KEA CET 2019 can now apply for the seat allotment as per the schedule released. All eligible candidates can enter the options from June 21 to June 25, 2019.

The options will be entered in the link which will be provided before 4 PM on June 25, 2019. Candidates are required to click on the option entry link and enter the CET number and captcha in the link for entering the options for the round 1 seat allotment of KEA CET 2019.

The result of the Mock Allotment KEA CET 2019 will be released on June 27, 2019. After the release of Mock Allotment results candidates will be given an option to make necessary changes in the options they have previously selected. Window available to candidates for changing the options is from June 27, 8 PM to June 28, 11 PM. After the window to change the options selected is closed, the final allotment,ent list for the first round will be released on June 30, 2019, after 6 PM.

Round 1 Allotment schedule:

Enter options for round 1 – June 21 to 25, 2019

Mock Allotment result – June 27, 2019

Provisions to make changes in Selected options – JUNE 27, 8 pm to June 28, 11 am.

Final allotments list – June 30 after 6 PM

Steps to enter options for seat Allotment:

Step 1 – Visit the official website of KEA CET 2019 – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the first round option entry for Engineering and farm Science link

Step 3 – Enter the CET number and captcha in the link

Step 4 – Candidates can now enter the choices of their preferences

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App