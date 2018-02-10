Amid board exams preparation by the class 10 students, schools and parents are worried about the passing percentage of students. After the new assessment plan, 80% of the marks are in the board's hand. It will not be easy for the students to transit from school semester system to annual system. The board exams were scrapped by the Congress-led UPA government in 2009 and were replaced by the CCE under which semester wise tests and a grading system (CGPA) was introduced.

As the class 10 students are ready to face the board examinations, the school authorities across the country are speculating of a drop in passing percentage with 80% of the marks being in the board’s hand lessening the chances of tampering with results. Under the Continous and Comprehensive Evaluation pattern, it was easy for the students to pass the exams because the assessment process was easier earlier. A government school teacher and president, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Teachers’ Welfare Association (SSATWA) said, “The percentage of passers will drop for sure as the system of assessment has changed from the session 2017-18. After the change in assessment by the board, only 20% of the marks are in school hands.

It would take almost 4 to 5 years to recover what has been changed since 2009. The changed system will be a concern for most of the schools and parents, considering that the students have been a part of the CCE system for last 8 years. It will not be easy for the students to transit from school semester system to annual system. Jaya Bhardwaj, principal, Hansraj Public School Panchkula said, ” we will closely monitor the variation and difference in the results”. The changed system has also put the burden on the teachers as the syllabus has multiplied.

Due to which the students have to go through too many revision tests. Ishita Gupta, a student of class 10 said, “Schools have high expectations from students which have increased pressure, because percentage system means exact scores. Earlier, parents used to be satisfied with 10 CGPA, but now you need a good 95%-96%”.

This year the board exams will have 80% of the weightage while only 20% will be in the hands of schools. “This batch of Class X surely has been wronged as a gradual increase in the syllabus should have been the board’s policy. The bright students will still cope up, but for the weaker lot, it is quite difficult,” said Aarti Malhotra, a teacher from a private school.