Supreme Court of India, SCI has finally announced the results for positions of Clerk-cum-Research Assistants. The canddiates who sat for the examination are advised to check the result through the official website of Supreme Court of India that is sci.gov.in. Supreme Court organised the examination on April 7, 2019 and now, the students are free to check their scores.

The candidates should keep in mind that if they qualify in the written examination, they will have to sit for an interview, which is the next step in selection process. Only after the interview process, a candidates will be selected for hiring.

To save you from the chaos, we have mentioned below the easy and simple ways to check result. Take a look!

1. Go on the official website of Supreme Court Of India.

2. Find and click on the recruitment section.

3. Now you can check the list link that is present on the page.

4. As a PDF flashes on the screen, you can download it rapidly.

5. Take a printout of the result for further use.

The students should keep in mind that the total passing marks would depend on the marks combined by the written test and interview.

The candidates will be called for the interview after shortlisting them in order of the merit. The final list will be prepared according to the Written Test and Interview scores.

As per the current data, a total of 63 students are selected for the interview session which is going to happen at 1:00pm. The candidates should note the details carefully and get updates with the latest notifications.

The candidates who are going to appear for the interview should report to the Assistant Registrar (Admn.I) at Room No. 202 (New Building), Supreme Court of India, near Pragati Maidan Metro Station at 10.30 am on May 6, 7, & 8, 2019.

For further details, the candidates can check the official website of Supreme Court.

