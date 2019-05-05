SCI recruitment 2019: The Supreme Court of India has announced the result for the written examination conducted for the recruitment of Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant. All the candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Supreme Court of India, sci.gov.in.

SCI recruitment 2019: The result for the Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant has been declared by the Supreme Court of India (SCI). All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and access the result by visiting the official website of the Supreme Court of India (SCI), sci.gov.in. All the candidates who have clearly passed the written examination for the same will now appear for the personal interview round.

Steps to check the result for the SCI Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Supreme Court of India (SCI), sci.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant written exam result present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: The result for the Law Clerk-cum-Research Assistant written exam will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

About Supreme Court of India:

The Supreme Court of India is the country’s highest judicial court. It is considered as the final court of appeal under the Indian Constitution. It consists of the Chief Justice of India and has a maximum strength of 31 judges. The Supreme Court of India takes up appeals against the final decisions of the High Courts of India and serves in order to protect the fundamental rights of all the Indian citizens. The court also takes the matters which are specially referred to it under the constitution by the president of India.

