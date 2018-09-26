The Supreme Court on Wednesday has given its landmark judgement on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar where it has said that Aadhaar Card is not mandatory for admissions in schools or for CBSE, NEET, UGC examinations.

The Supreme court on Wednesday has ruled that Adhaar card is not at all mandatory for CBSE, UGC, NEET examinations or admissions in schools or at any educational institutes. In its verdict over the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar, a 5-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Mishra stated that CBSE, UGC and educational institutions asking for Aadhar is a bad approach and they don’t have the right to do so. The bench of judges pronounced that Aadhar card is not compulsory for admissions.

In this landmark judgement by the apex court, it has also struck down some provisions such as linking of Aadhar with bank accounts and mobile phones. The apex court also said that the telecom sector which has been accepting Adhaar for giving sim cards cannot ask for Aadhaar number. As per reports, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court who had delivered the landmark judgment comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices AK Sikri, M Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

For children enrolment, consent of parent or guardian needed. On attaining majority, if child wants to exit, should be given permission to do so. Aadhaar not compulsory for school admissions @IndianExpress — Ananthakrishnan G (@axidentaljourno) September 26, 2018

Now, talking about the upcoming competitive examinations under the UGC, CBSE or NTA, an official statement from all these examinations conducting bodies are yet to be received. Most of the competitive exams are nearing and their registration processes are going on through their respective official websites. However, after this verdict of the Supreme Court, some changes will have to be made by these authorities.

Students can log into the particular websites related to the competitive examination they want to appear and check the details before registering themselves. The UGC NET examination is all set to be held by the NTA for which the Aadhaar is not mandatory, students appearing for the exam need not worry if they don’t have an Aadhar card. From now onwards, admissions under CBSE, UGC, or through any other competitive examinations at colleges or universities can be availed even without an Aadhar Card.

