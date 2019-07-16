SCTEVT Odisha Results 2019: The results for the sixth-semester summer exams have been declared by the SCTEVT Odisha. Students can check the result by visiting the official website of SCTEVT, sctevtservices.nic.in.

SCTEVT Odisha Results 2019: SCTEVT Odisha has announced the Diploma Result 2019 for the 6th-semester summer exam. The result has been issued on the official website. All the students who have appeared for the same can check their result by visiting the official website of SCTEVT, sctevtservices.nic.in. According to the information provided on the official portal, The SCTEVT Odisha issued the results for both the Regular and Ex-regular students who appeared for the sixth-semester summer exam which was conducted a few months before. In order to check the Odisha Diploma Results 2019, all the students will be urged to submit the required details.

Steps to check SCTEVT Odisha Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SCTEVT, sctevtservices.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying result present on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the link saying Result link for regular / ex-regular students present on new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number in the mentioned field.

Step 5: Enter the name as mentioned in the admit card in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: enter the Date of birth in the mentioned field.

Step 7: Enter the security captcha code in the mentioned filed.

Step 8: Verify thoroughly and submit all the details.

Step 9: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 10: download the result.

Step 11: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

