SCTIMST Recruitment 2019: Candidates who are eligible for the post must appear in the Written Test of the particular trade. Eligible candidates can visit the official website www .sctimst.ac.in for more details before March 26, 2019.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute For Medical Sciences & Technology Recruitment: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST) has started accepting the applications for the recruitment of Technician Plumber. Candidates according to their eligibility criteria can appear for direct walk-in- interview on March 26, 2019.



Details regarding the important dates of recruitment:

Direct walk-in Interview date: March 26, 2019

Details regarding the post in Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute For Medical Sciences & Technology:

For the post of Technical Assistant: 01 Post

Details regarding the educational qualification of the post:

1: Candidate must hold at least a passed certificate in Class 10th.

2: Candidate must hold an ITI Plumbing Trade Certificate

3. Candidate must hold at 2 Years Experience in the field.

Details regarding the age limit :

Candidate must be at least 30 years in age (As on 28 February 2019)

Procedures regarding the application of the form:

Candidates meeting with eligibility criteria of the post can appear for Written Test/Trade Test on 26 March 26, 2019

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute For Medical Sciences & Technology has three wings the Biomedical Technology Wing, the Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies and the Hospital wing. The institute has outstanding research and teaching facilities. This Institute has fully trained team members of scientists, engineers and clinicians. The members provide high-quality services in the field of biomedical research and developing technologies in health care with the emphasis on cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

The hospital wing of the institute has 253 beds which serve as the tertiary referral centre for neurological diseases, cardiovascular and thoracic. It consists of a highly qualified number of personnel including para-medical staff, nurses and doctors.

The Biomedical Technology Wing has the member committed to research, teaching and medical device development. The wing deals with the Biomaterials, Medical Devices, Tissue Engineering, Biocompatibility, commercialization and Product incubation which is situated in Satelmond Palace Poojappura, Trivandrum.

The Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies (AMCHSS) is recognized as a centre of excellence for public health. The centre focuses on research in the areas of non-communicable diseases, gender and health, health policy and management. AMCHSS conducts a Master of Public Health (MPH), Diploma in public health (DPH), PhD, diploma, and short courses in public health.

