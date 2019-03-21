SCTIMST, Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2019: Applicants are invited to apply for the post of Apprentice in Patient Management Services underSree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram. The Eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on March 22, 2019.

Important Date:

• March 22, 2019: Walk-in-interview

Vacancy Details:

• Apprentice in Patient Management Services- 10 Posts

Educational Qualification:

• Candidates must have a degree from a recognized University in Sociology/Psychology/Social Work (Areas of posting may be front office, OPD etc.

Age limitation:

• 35 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. norms)

Procedure to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post by appearing for the walk-in-interview round, on March 22, 2019, at 10.30 a.m, IV FLOOR, Achutha Menon Centre for Health Science Studies of the Institute at Medical College Campus, Thiruvananthapuram along with the bio-data, original

and copies of certificates to prove their age, qualification etc.

note:

• Candidates should reach at 9 a.m (Reporting time)

• A candidate who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment

of the qualification shall not be eligible for being engaged as an Apprentice.

• Candidates who will not be able to come for the interview round would not be further entertained.

About Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology:

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), formerly Sree Chitra Tirunal Medical Center, is an autonomous medical school and an Institute of National Importance in India established in 1976 at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The institute is under the Administrative Control of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The hospital has the following departments:

• Division of Clinical Engineering

• Division of Microbiology

• Department of Pathology

• Division of Biochemistry

• Department of Cardiology

• Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery

• Department of Imaging Sciences and •Interventional Radiology

• Department of Neurology

• Department of Neurosurgery

• Department of Transfusion Medicine

• Division of Cellular and Molecular •Cardiology

• Division of Tissue Engineering

