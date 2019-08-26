SDLCE Eligibility Test Result 2019: School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE), Kakatiya University has released the SDLCE Eligibility Test 2019 results on the official website sdlecku.co.in. Candidates can now check and download their results from the website by following the steps given below.

SDLCE Eligibility Test Result 2019: The results of the SDLCE Eligibility Test conducted by the School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE), Kakatiya University has been released on sdlceku.co.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results by logging into the official website of the authority. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the SDLCE Eligibility Test Result given below for their convenience. ET or Eligibility Test conducted by the University for candidates who wish to take admissions into the undergraduate courses.

How to check the SDLCE Eligibility Test Result 2019?



Visit the official website of the authority as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results”

Now, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, click on the ‘BA/ B. Com Entrance Test Results 2019’ link

Now, enter the necessary details such as Hall Ticket Number and click on the Submit button

The SDLCE ET Result 2019 will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a printout of the same for reference

According to reports, the SDLCE ET 2019 Result was declared by Prof S Mahender Reddy, KU Controller of Examinations, Director SDLCE Prof G Veeranna along with Additional examination controller Dr. Y Venkaiah at a press conference. Candidates can access their result online through the official website – sdlceku.co.in.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App