SEBA HSLC Result 2019: Assam Class 10th or Matriculation examination result is going to be declared soon on the Assam Secondary Education Board or SEBA's official website.

SEBA HSLC Result 2019: The Assam Secondary Education Board or SEBA is all set to declare the results of Class 10th or Matriculation examination through the official website soon. According to reports, the tentative date for declaration of the Assam HSLC Result 2019 has been scheduled by the last week of May.

All the candidates who have appeared in the Assam SEBA Class 10th exam 2019 are advised to check the results as soon as it is published by the Board on its official website – candidates can check the following instructions to download and check the Assam Board 10th Result 2019.



The Board had conducted the SEBA HSLC Result 2019 from February 14, 2019 till March 2, 2019. The official website of SEBA is – https://sebaonline.org/

Candidates can check the steps to download the SEBA HSLC Result 2019 given below:

Visit the official website of the Assam Board as mentioned above – https://sebaonline.org/

On the homepage of the SEBA Board, click on the latest updated link to download the Assam SEBA Board 10th Results 2019

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter the details such as the roll number and date of birth of the candidates

Submit the details and wait for the result page to download’

Now, the SEBA 10th results or SEBA HSLC Result 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and take a print out of the SEBA HSLC Result 2019 for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board and check the results: SEBA official website

