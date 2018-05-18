The Assam Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 or HSLC Results by the end of May. However, the official announcement regarding the declaration of the results are yet awaited. Students eagerly waiting for the results can download their SEBA HSLC 2018 results by following the steps given here.

Assam HSLC Class 10 results 2018: The Seconday Education Board, Assam will declare the HSLC or High School Leaving Certificate examination by the end of May this year, as per reports in a leading daily. The education board chairman Ramesh Chand Jain said that the board will be announcing the result declaration dates for Class 10 examination this year by Friday, May 18, 2018 and the results are most likely to be out by the last week of May.

The results will be announced on the official website of the Board and candidates can check their results online at sebaonline.org. Third party websites will also upload the results and in case students finds difficulty in accessing the results from the official website of the Board, they can opt the other websites like results.gov.in and examresults.net. The HSLC or Class 10 examination was conducted from February 16, 2018 till March 8, 2018 in 852 examination centres across the state. Also, reports say that more than 3 lakh students have appeared for the Assam Board Class 10 or SEBA HSLC examination this year.

Students can check their SEBA HSLC Results 2018 or SEBA CLASS 10 Results 2018 with the help of the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Assam Education Board, i.e. sebaonline.org Search for the link that read, “HSLC Exam Results 2018” or “Class 10 Board Results 2018” and click on the same Students will be directed to a new page Enter the required details and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer/laptop or mobile phone.

The students can also avail their Assam Board HSLC Results 2018 via SMS or IVR system, which gives results via a call.

